How to import pesticides

Every person who is desirous of importing a registered pesticide into the island shall first apply for an import licence from the Pesticides Control Authority (PCA), which should be pre-approved before purchasing.

Persons often purchase pesticide products overseas such as repellants, glue boards, rodenticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and lawn-care products that contain pesticides, and it is only upon arrival that they become aware by the shipping agent or Jamaica Customs that a permit is required.

The PCA is advising the public that importation of pesticides without the requisite permit constitutes a breach of its regulation, which could carry a fine.

If in doubt, visit the PCA’s website or call the office to obtain information. Pesticide products are registered by trade name and not the active ingredient. Though an active ingredient may be found in more than one product, registration is required for each trade name

Remember, before purchasing pesticides for personal or commercial use, irrespective of the quantity, or if in doubt, contact the PCA. BE IN THE KNOW!

PROCEDURE TO IMPORT PESTICIDES

Paper-based procedure:

1. Complete PCA Application Form #4 (in duplicate).

2. The PCA stamps the application authorising preapproval. (Application returned if incomplete). On or before the arrival of shipment, present the commercial invoice along with a copy of preapproved application.

3. The invoice is then verified and fees calculated for payment. Once payment is made, the permits are issued.

Online procedure:

1. Complete an online registration for PCA’s e-trade system (PCATS)at www.caribpesticides.net, after which an application is made and submitted for preapproval. After the internal verification and review process has been completed, the preapproval is then issued.

2. On or before the arrival of the shipment, present or email the commercial invoice along with the preapproved application. The invoice is then verified and fee calculated, which can be paid either online or at approved locations.

3. Once payment is received, permits are issued.