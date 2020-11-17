Jamaica gets US300,000 in COVID humanitarian support from Korea

Jamaica has been provided with COVID-19 test kits and equipment valued at US$300,000 from Korea to aim in the country’s fight against the virus.

The country has received RT-PCR tests kits and automatic extraction kits (ExiPrep 96DNA/RNA Extraction Kit), which will be able to conduct 15,000 tests, and two 2 ExiPrep 96 Lite devices.

Korea says it is the intention of its Government to respond to the needs of Jamaica and to deliver testing support which will help in containing the spread of the virus.

“The Government of the Republic of Korea recognises the efforts of the Jamaican Government to contain the spread of this deadly virus and the great strides that Jamaica has made in managing this deadly virus. In this regard, the Korean Government has decided to assist Jamaica in a tangible way as a true bilateral friend,” said Baejin LIM, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy.

Earlier this year, Korea East West Power donated test kits and equipment valued at approximately US$200,000 to assist Jamaica in the fight against COVID-19, boosting the Jamaican Government’s capacity significantly.

Korea says it will continue to support Jamaica in its efforts and will continue to foster a dialogue of friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

