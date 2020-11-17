Keeping Jamaica safe and healthy

The Pesticides Control Authority (PCA), an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, is this week commemorating Pesticide Awareness Week, under the theme ‘PPE for COVID-19; PPE for Pesticides Use; Health and Safety for All’.

I congratulate the team at the PCA for its hard work and dedication to ensuring the safety of the people of Jamaica. In its role, the authority regulates the registration, importation, and sale of pesticides suitable for the control of pests and diseases limiting crop production. New products are assessed for registration through a comprehensive process to increase the choice of chemicals available to farmers to enhance marketable yield while improving competitiveness and profitability.

As the PCA carries out its mandate, in the face of the public-health challenge that is COVID-19, thanks to the efforts of the PCA and our other partners, we are able to procure and support our medical team with the needed PPE to adequately and safely cater to the needs of those infected by the virus.

An important message of distinction to note during this week is that the surgical and fabric masks used for COVID-19 prevention cannot protect individuals from the toxic organic vapors produced by pesticides. Using these COVID-19 prevention masks while handling pesticides will lead to a false sense of security and lead to prolonged exposure. Persons who handle harmful chemicals and toxins should consult package labels or PCA for guidance and information on the requisite PPE needed for safe handling.

Additionally, PPE is not a one-size-fit-all. Protective equipment should fit properly and securely in order to provide the most protection, whether from chemicals, toxins, coronavirus, or other contagious or viral illnesses. If the personal protective equipment does not fit properly, it can make the difference between being safely covered or dangerously exposed.

The work of the Pesticide Control Authority is vital to the security of the public’s health and wellness, and again, the ministry is grateful for the work of the PCA and will provide support. We salute the entire team this Pesticide Awareness Week and we look forward to a successful activation.

DR THE HON

CHRISTOPHER TUFTON,

MP

Minister of Health and

Wellness