Personal protective equipment and poison prevention

There are different types of pesticides for use in the domestic environment, farming, and also public health as an intervention to protect the population against vector-borne diseases. The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is often seen relevant only in industry and work environment with no consideration for domestic purpose. PPE’s main purpose is to block the entry points of pesticides to vital organs in the body. However, this is only possible if it is appropriate and worn correctly as guided by the manufacturers and complemented with health and safety guidelines. Most users of pesticides are still prone to poisoning because of their ignorance of the different ways in which they can introduce toxic ingredients of pesticides into their body. The belief that once an individual wears PPE there is no risk of poisoning is a myth. It is known that the absorption rate for poisonous exposure is higher for the scrotum, armpit and forehead, which are not covered by PPE in comparison to the forearm, which is usually protected by PPE.

The routes of exposure for pesticide are the skin, mouth, eyes, and nose. To reduce exposure to any of these routes is dependent on placing a barrier between the chemical itself and the routes of entry. This sometimes is not possible depending on factors that include the chemical toxicity level (that is, the toxicity of a chemical can be so high that any form of exposure can cause acute and chronic poisoning with continuous use); climatic condition in which the pesticide is being used; the environment of the user; and also the user’s knowledge of how, when, and where to use the pesticide. The scenario where a pesticide user is operating in an environment of high temperature with windy conditions (this can be breeze on the outside or an oscillating fan within a home or building) can result in any of the following: excessive sweating from the user, causing a natural opening of the skin pores, which increases the absorption of pesticide that comes in contact with skin through mist spraying; spilling from liquid application; and particulates from powdered application. PPE protects the route of entry to vital organs. Possibility of exposure can occur from unprotected areas of the body as stated above.

Common PPE that is used in Jamaica to block routes of entries are goggles for eyes, masks for inhalation, and boots, with long-sleeved clothing for the skin. However, while wearing all this gear, exposure can occur through any of the routes if the gear is not appropriately used. Additional exposure can be had through touching the face and other areas of the body when handling chemicals and not washing hands. This causes a chain of chemical transfer from gear to body and one body part to another, causing wider toxic exposure to the body, which can result in poisoning. Lastly, eating while handling pesticides is not recommended. This is one of the easiest ways of ingesting pesticides without conscientiously knowing.

The use of PPE is very important to reduce the risk of pesticide exposure to the mouth, nose, eyes, and areas of the skin if used appropriately. However, it is not adequate for totally preventing pesticide poisoning.

– Sherika Whitelocke-Ballingsingh, poison information coordinator, The Caribbean Poison Information Network, University of Technology, Jamaica; carpin@utech.edu.jm