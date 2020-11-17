The Pesticides Review Committee of the Pesticides Control Authority

The Pesticides Control Authority (PCA) is tasked with the responsibility of registering pesticides for use in Jamaica and maintains a public register of pesticides as mandated by the Pesticides Act 1975. In determining the product to approve for registration, the PCA employs a process of pesticide risk assessment to ensure that the pesticides registered for use in Jamaica are not likely to have a deleterious effect on the health of Jamaicans and the environment. Based on the assessments, pesticides may be placed in different risk categories. There may be some that are considered as posing a risk that far exceeds any benefit to be derived from the use of such a pesticide, and those are likely to be denied registration. Others may be deemed to pose some level of risk, but the benefits of using such products may balance that risk. In these cases, the pesticide may be registered with several restrictions and conditions for use to mitigate against that risk.

In order to assess in the decision-making process relating to pesticides that are deemed high risk, the PCA established the Pesticides Review Committee (PRC) over a decade ago. The functions of the PRC are to examine the list of registered pesticides in Jamaica and evaluate the risk posed by these pesticides to the health of humans, domestic animals,be and the environment in Jamaica. The PRC may also be required to assess the risk posed by pesticides being considered for registration. Having determined this risk, the PRC is required to make recommendations to the PCA board on whether these pesticides should remain on or added to the register of pesticides. In the case where the recommendation is to retain a pesticide on the register or add a new pesticide to the register, the PRC may recommend possible restrictions or use conditions to minimise the risk posed by the use of these pesticides.

In order to fulfil this mandate, the committee pulls on the expertise of a diverse group of professionals, including members of academia, the health services, the veterinary services, as well as chemists, entomologists, agronomists, and environmentalists from various entities across the country. None of the members of the PRC are employed to or by the PCA, and while members of the PCA staff facilitate the work of the PRC, they are not members of the PRC. The PRC is a technical committee that gathers and reviews all the technical data available on a pesticide being reviewed. This technical information usually includes data on the chemical properties of the product, the hazards it poses to human beings and other non-target organisms, and the environmental impact of the product. Often, experts in the fields of human and environmental toxicology are invited to make presentations to the committee to assist in the review process. As the review process continues, the current or proposed use of the pesticides are also given due consideration. Focus is placed on the target pest, the efficacy of the product against the target pest, the sector in which it will be used,, and the economic benefits associated with its use. In order to assist in this aspect of the review, the PRC often extends an invitation to members of the pesticide supply chain and other stakeholders in the sector in which the pesticide is being used, or proposed for use, to make presentations relating to the benefits of using the product and procedures that are in place to mitigate risks associated with its use. The PRC makes every effort to ensure that the process is inclusive and transparent,, and as such members of the public, who have an interest in any product under review, may make a request to appear before the PRC.

Having gathered the available information relating to the product and its use, a risk-benefit analysis is done to determine if there is a risk posed to the Jamaican people and the environment and whether the proposed or continued use of the product can be done in a manner that reduces this risk. A recommendation is then formally made to the PCA board regarding the registration status of the pesticide. The recommendation may range from no required change to the registration status to a recommendation that it be removed from the list of registered pesticides. In several cases, there may be a recommendation that the pesticide remain on the list of registered pesticides, but with restrictions associated with its use. It must be clear: the PRC has no power to determine whether a pesticide will remain on the register or be subjected to restricted or managed use. That power resides with the PCA board. The PRC simply does the due diligence required to complete a risk-benefit analysis for the pesticide being reviewed, with the unique sociological and environmental conditions associated with Jamaica front and centre of the process.

– Contributed by Dwight E. Robinson, PhD, head – Department of Life Sciences, UWI; chairman – Pesticides Review Committee