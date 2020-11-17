PM details $1 billion road improvement programme

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a $1 billion road programme for Members of Parliament to fix some of the damage caused by recent heavy rains.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Holness said each of the 63 constituencies will be allocated $15 million through the National Works Agency (NWA).

Budget breakdown:

$7 million - road patching

$4 million - debushing

$2 million - beautification (sanitation and removal of debris)

$2 million - drain and/or gully cleaning

Holness said MPs will be allowed to reallocate some of the funds from one category to another.

However, he conceded that the money was not enough to rehabilitate damaged roads.

"It will be able to carry out works that are desperately required," Holness said.

According to the Prime Minister, the NWA has said it will require $2.3 billion to restore some roads to drivable condition.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's announcement, Opposition Spokesman on Transport and Works Mikael Phillips said the $1 billion allocation does not represent an extra programme.

He said it is the usual amount for the Christmas programme under which debushing and other activities are carried out.

