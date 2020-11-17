PNP deputy general secretary Basil Waite in ICU with COVID-19

People's National Party (PNP) deputy general secretary Basil Waite is now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University Hospital of the West Indies after developing complications from COVID-19.

Waite, who had been in home isolation, was admitted to hospital on Sunday and was transferred to the ICU yesterday.

The PNP deputy general secretary has been placed on oxygen because his levels were low resulting in breathing difficulties.

"I'm not out the woods as yet but I'm on the right trajectory," Waite told The Gleaner from hospital this morning.

​He said, now, he is focused on following the instructions of the medical team whom he described as superb.

"I will not seek to anticipate or second guess. I know that I'm feeling better with each passing moment. God is good all the time," said Waite.

As at Monday, Jamaica recorded 9,959 COVID cases with 4,256 active.

There have been 231 deaths.

The Health Ministry said 81 people have now been hospitalised with 11 moderately ill and six critical.

At the same time, six people are being quarantined in a government facility and 22,681 at home.

- Damion Mitchell

