PPEs minimise risk of exposure

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is increasingly being used to minimise the risk of exposure to hazards. It is important to always remember that whatever the hazard, be it biological, physical, or chemical, the requirements of PPE should be met. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the need for PPE such as masks, face shields, and gloves, should serve as a glaring reminder of the need for protection in hazardous situations. Pesticides are a well-used or even misused strategy in the management of pests in Jamaica. In reducing the risk of exposure to especially harmful pesticides, using the appropriate PPE is critical when handling and applying pesticides. This serves as a strong reminder to persons involved in commercial farming operations and household pesticide applications. PPEs will minimise the risk of exposure to pesticides by protecting the eyes, reducing pesticide inhalation and ingestion, and reducing the risk of dermal (skin) absorption.

While pesticide use is an important part of an integrated pest management (IPM) strategy, pesticides are dangerous, not only for the applicator, but also to animals, the environment, and the consumers. It is with this consideration for health and safety, as well as the other benefits of implementing a sustainable pest-management programme, that it becomes increasingly important for farmers to include other options in their pest-management regime. Farmers are encouraged to use integrated crop management (ICM) and IPM programmes as they incorporate all aspects of the crop-production system, from site selection, seed selection, nursery management, land preparation through to weed management, irrigation management, soil management, nutrition management, pest management, crop rotation, and data collection, recording, and analysis. The use of an ICM-IPM approach has many benefit, including:

• Reducing the potential for ground-water contamination;

• Protecting non-target organisms (e.g., farmers’ friends or natural enemies such as lady bird beetles and spiders);

• Reducing issues related to pesticide residue (such as food-safety concerns and import rejections due to exceeded maximum residue limits);

• Decreasing worker and public exposure to pesticides;

• Alleviating public concern about pest and pesticide-related practices.

Pesticides are an important tool used in reducing crop damage and loss due to pests, however, misuse and overdependence on this strategy have contributed to a higher incidence of pests. It is this dependence and the health risks involved that have increased consumers’ interest in how their food is being produced. As such, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), as part of its mandate, has taken major steps to increase the knowledge, skills, and attitudes of farmers in pesticide use and food safety through good agricultural practices training and reinforcement activities such as workshops, Farmer Field School, demonstration plots, and field days. RADA has also partnered with key stakeholders such as the Pesticides Control Authority in various initiatives to ensure that farmers are aware of the dangers of pesticides, how to handle them responsibly, such as using the appropriate PPE, and how to use ICM and IPM approaches for livelihood sustainability, environmental protection, and improved food safety for consumers.

– Contributed by RADA – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries