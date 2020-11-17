Reducing risk posed by highly hazardous pesticides in Ja

Data from the Pesticides Control Authority (PCA) indicate that approximately 3.2 million kilograms of pesticides are imported into Jamaica each year. Unfortunately, several of these pesticides are classified as Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs), because they have been determined to be highly hazardous to the health of humans and the environment based on the World Health Organization and the Global Harmonized System of classification of toxic substances. These hazards include the high possibility of causing acute toxic symptoms in humans and death to other non-target organisms with relatively low levels of exposure, as well as being ranked as a probable cancer-causing agent. While there are clear guidelines and procedures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk that these pesticides pose to the health of humans and the environment,the lack of adherence to such risk-reduction measures and poor pesticide-application technology, HHPs continue to pose significant risks to the health of humans and the environment in several countries, including Jamaica.

In order to address the problems posed by the continued use of HHPs across the word, the FAO has been focusing on pesticide risk reduction as part of its pesticide- management programme, and identifying alternatives to HHPs and promoting their use are an integral part of the plan. Jamaica has not been left out of this process as the FAO, in partnership with The University of the West Indies, has been working to promote the use of alternative pest-management strategies by supporting research to assess and develop alternatives to highly hazardous pesticides in Jamaica. The focus of the work done in Jamaica was to assess the effect of biopesticides as possible replacements for highly hazardous pesticides being used in the production of callaloo, cabbage, and pak choi in Jamaica. These three vegetables were chosen as studies done by the PCA between 2010 and 2015 that revealed that pesticide residues were detected on 11 per cent of market samples of these products. Biopesticides are considered to be a much safer alternative as they are derived from or are synthetic mimics of biological compounds that are much less toxic to non-target organisms, including humans, and do not persist very long in the environment.

The studies, which were conducted in 2018 and 2019, revealed that there was no significant difference in the marketable yield obtained from agricultural plots treated with highly hazardous pesticides and those treated with highly hazardous pesticides. An interesting finding from the study was that in several instances, there was no significant difference in the yield from crops treated with highly hazardous pesticides and those left untreated. This clearly indicates that the routine spraying of crops on calendar cycle is not aligned to agricultural best practices, and such, activities ought to be based on the presence of the pest and the risk it poses to the crop.

While there was clear evidence of the potential of biopesticides as a suitable alternative to HHPs, a survey of farmers detected a degree of reluctance among some farmers to abandon the use of highly hazardous pesticides in the short to medium term. Reasons given included the higher cost of biopesticides when compared to the HHPs and a belief that they were not as effective as the HHPs. The higher cost of biopesticides currently available on the Jamaican market is indeed a reality. However, when the application rates and the costs associated with the health and environmental risks are factored in, there is a clear cost-benefit advantage to using these less hazardous pesticides. As it relates to the perception that they are less effective, it is a fact that these products may be less effective in some of the crop-production systems currently being used by some farmers as the systems were designed for a high level of dependence on chemical control. The lack of and/or poor levels of pesticide-application technology being employed in these systems will have a negative on the efficacy of biopesticides. With these products being much less persistent in the environment, there needs to be proper timing of the applications to ensure that it coincides with the most active stage of the pest activity, with uniform distribution of the appropriate rates on the crops. As efforts continue to reduce the risk posed by the continued use of HHPs in Jamaica, there is need to bring the stakeholders - farmers, consumers, pesticide suppliers, the extension services and the PCA - together to develop the path forward. There is need for increased efforts in sensitising the public to the risk posed by the use of HHPs in Jamaica and the role they can play in reducing that risk. With many farmers indicating that they are aware of the risks associated with the use of HHPs, but feel like they have no alternative, there needs to be continued training of these farmers in alternative strategies to the use of HHPs in the suppression of pest populations affecting their crops. Making alternatives to HHPs more readily available to farmers is also crucial in this effort. With biopesticides being a much safer alternative, the process of registering such products needs to be much less onerous than that required to register HHPs. That would be likely to encourage more suppliers to take the path of least resistance, thus making a wider variety of biopesticides available on the local market and possibly at more competitive prices.

As we promote a shift towards the use of less hazardous pesticides, we are aware that there are some cases in which it may be deemed necessary to use an HHP. In such cases, the decision should be based on a proper assessment of the risk posed by the pest and the environmental and health risk posed by the HHP, the use should be employed to achieve a specific and defined objective, and it should be done using appropriate pesticide-application technology with proper adherence to safety measures such as the use of PPE. The effort to reduce the risk posed by HHPs must continue, and you can be part of this effort.

– Contributed by Dwight E. Robinson, PhD, head – Department of Life Sciences, UWI, & chairman – Pesticides Review Committee