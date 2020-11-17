Regulatory actions ensure citizens are protected

The Pesticides Control Authority (PCA) commemorates Pesticides Awareness Week, November 16 -20, 2020, under the theme ‘PPE for COVID-19, PPE for Pesticides, Health and Safety for All’.

This year has been challenging for many, which has definitely led to a shift in the way we do things. As COVID-19 came to our shores, PPE became a household phrase, and persons slowly became aware of the meaning and the usefulness of personal protective equipment. In healthcare and food production, this term is a way of life, knowing that the use of PPE protects the user from harmful substances, maintaining health and safety.

The use of pesticides has enabled advances in food production, protection of structures, and also curtailed the spread of various vector-borne diseases such as dengue. Even so, while chemicals can make significant contributions to resolving many of these issues, if not properly managed and used, they may cause significant damage to human health and the environment. Hence the need for regulatory actions by the Government to ensure that our citizens and environment are protected. Globally, large-scale use of pesticides has resulted in environmental degradation, which has also led to adverse impacts on wildlife and human health.

Public concerns about pesticides available on the local market can be abated because the registration policy of the authority ensures that the pesticides registered are rigorously evaluated using a scientific and risk-based assessment. The matter of illegal pesticides, however, is a major concern for the PCA. The public is encouraged to check if the pesticides they purchase are registered for use in Jamaica, keeping in mind that pesticides should be used according to the labelled instructions, and to wear the appropriate PPE, ensuring health and safety for all.

TAMARA MORRISON

Registrar