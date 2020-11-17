Suspects in Barbican party assault surrender to police

Two of the three women sought by the police in connection with the attack that left a 17-year-old girl hospitalised have turned themselves in.

The women were accompanied by their attorney Peter Champagnie Q.C. to the Constant Spring Police Station this afternoon.

They are expected to be questioned.

Kaylan Dowdie, a past student of Papine High School, is currently on life support after she was beaten at a party by a group of women on November 7 along Barbican Road.

The party was held without a permit on Boysie Lane.

