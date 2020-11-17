As we celebrate Pesticides Awareness Week, here is what you need to know:

• Always read the label before using a pesticide.

• Keep pesticides locked up and out of reach of children.

• Wear protective gear when handling and using a pesticide.

• Store pesticides away from food, feed, or water bodies.

• Always store pesticides in the original labelled container only.

• Do not eat, drink, or smoke when handling and using a pesticide.

• After applying pesticide, do not reap until the waiting period has passed.

• Never dispose of pesticides in rivers, streams, gullies, or any other bodies of water.

• Beware of unlicensed persons offering pest-control services. A licensed pest-control operator must have the following: a valid business licence with owner’s photo; public liability insurance, and certified applicators.

• Beware of pest-control operators who refuse to provide information about your pest-control job.

• If in doubt, call the Pesticides Control Authority (PCA) or check our website, www.caribpesticides.net.

Be in the know, the PCA – Protecting Health and the Environment.