12 tertiary students to participate in Huawei internship

Twelve Jamaican tertiary students will be embarking on a five-day online internship programme offered by tech giant Huawei Technologies, through Huawei Jamaica’s Seeds for the Future flagship programme.

The programme seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer and expose students to the latest technologies, and was introduced by Huawei as its corporate social responsibility programme in 2008.

During the virtual opening ceremony for the 2020 staging on Monday, Ambassador of China to Jamaica Tian Qi shared that he supports every effort by the Chinese to contribute to Jamaica’s nation-building.

“Just like many other Chinese companies in Jamaica which are locally incorporated, Huawei does not only provide quality products and services but also transfer of technology and knowledge and training locals,” the ambassador remarked.

Qi urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity and hone maximum skills as they seek to become the future leaders of science and technology in Jamaica.

Alecia Bailey, a student of the University of Technology, is among the fourth cohort to engage in the internship programme.

“I expect to gain more knowledge about ICT and about telecommunications and Huawei’s systems. I am really intrigued by them and I plan to work there one day,” Bailey shared.

Similarly, Swayne James of The University of the West Indies said: “I hope to enlarge my knowledge of ICT industries and gain knowledge about how a big company like Huawei is run because to do what they do is not easy, and to have a first-hand view of what they are doing and where they are going is truly an amazing experience.”

James added that he also has a marked interest in the cybersecurity course that will be offered during the internship.

Since 2017, some 26 students have participated in the programme at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China, for a period of two weeks. However, the format of this year’s internship has been altered owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of 2020 participants:

University of Technology, Jamaica

• Alecia Bailey

• Alex Downer

• Chadan Huggup

• Casandru Bartley

• Dylan Lewis

University of the West Indies, Mona

• Courtney-Ann Hanson

• Cargill Seiveright

• Daniel Jennings

• Malik Edwards

• Phillip Llewellyn

• Swayne James

