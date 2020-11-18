$1.5M bill to repair Church, Harbour streets traffic signals

The National Works Agency (NWA) estimates that it will cost just over $1.5 million to repair traffic signals at the Church and Harbour streets intersection in downtown Kingston following extensive damage to the equipment as a result of a motor vehicle crash.

The NWA says a pair of signal heads, signal pole, power service and traffic signal cables were damaged during the collision which reportedly occurred on Sunday, November 15.

The agency says it has made significant progress over the last few weeks to restore a number of traffic signals that were out at critical intersections in the Corporate Area including at Oxford Road/Belmont Road, Tom Redcam Drive/Camp Road, Marcus Garvey Drive/Ninth Avenue and Old Hope Road/Eureka Road.

It says it continues to work on completing repairs to two locations in St James at Creek/St. Clavers Street and St James Street/North Paradise; Chesterfield Drive/Pacific Boulevard in Kingston as well as the Christiana Bypass in Manchester.

These signals, the NWA says, were put out of service due to a combination of factors including power surge and flood damage.

It says the process to have the traffic signals at Harbour and Church Street repaired has already started.

Until those repairs have been done, the NWA is reminding road users to allow the motorist who approaches the intersection first to cross as no one has the right of way.

