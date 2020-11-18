Jamaica passes 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 223.

The deceased are an 88-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 90-year-old male from Westmoreland.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 27. The health ministry says this case was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 60 new cases with ages ranging from 3 to 89 years, pushing the total to 10,019 with 4,278 being active.

Of the new cases, 25 are males and 35 are females.

In the meantime, there were 31 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,369.

Some 88 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 22,553 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.