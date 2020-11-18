Mi glad mi reach pass 100 – Manchester centenarian

Cyril Dixon has called Cobbla, Manchester, his home for the last 101 years and resides in the same house he grew up in.

In that home lies the memories of decades, much of which he can’t remember.

Dixon is the youngest and only male among his seven siblings, all of whom predeceased him.

When The Gleaner visited recently, he slowly walked from the bedroom to the veranda, then declared that he was recovering from a brief period of illness.

His birth year, 1919, he remembers, and his wife’s name, without hesitation.

“Di head a get bad enuh, ma, but mi glad mi reach pass 100,” he said of the milestone.

The centenarian attended Mount Olivet Primary School, but could not recall much about his childhood.

“About seven year after mi born, dem time deh people never used to send pickney to school suh fast. I was a farmer, but I do every likkle ting coming up.

“Meanwhile, going to the field, a mussi ‘bout four donkey mi handle,” he recalled.

When he retired from toiling on the big farm, he made a return to the field with his son and planted on a smaller scale.

Up to six years ago, he was tending to that farm, but now lives a quiet life and only leaves home to see the doctor.

He suffers from high blood pressure, heart issues and poor circulation.

Olga, his wife of 58 years, recounted that they met when she was 16 years old.

She was heading to a convention and along the way, he stopped her, held her hand and started a conversation.

YEARS OF COMMITMENT

Olga missed the convention but gained years of commitment to a husband she described as a strong provider and a jealous man.

Together, they had four children, two of whom are deceased.

“Him work hard, man! And him walk, and a far him work. Have nine cow a look after and dig yam hill. Him work hard, suh mi nuh know how him nuh dead yet,” the 89-year-old said with a chuckle.

She is doubtful that she will reach a similar milestone, as many of her family members have died in their 70s.

Olga worked for the government at Cobbla Camp at Mount Olivet Primary as a cook before sustaining injuries to her lower body.

Though his wife is 12 years younger, he is physically stronger, and the two worshipped at Village Pentecostal Church of God, a stone’s throw away from home.

His last visit was more than 10 months ago.

Mervis Dixon, 65, their daughter and primary caregiver, shared that it is challenging to take care of them as she’s sick as well – she has hypertension and is also a diabetic.

“If him never have anything else to give us as children, we have food,” she said, echoing her mother’s sentiments.

“Him used to go places guh play domino, him play banjo, guh quadrille dance, teach people how fi do quadrille. Him still have him banjo, and sometimes him pick it,” Mervis shared.

She noted that he has become picky with meals and mainly feeds on Ensure, a meal supplement.

Dixon considers himself privileged to see generations of his family – 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

His daughter is hopeful that he will bat 102 come May 27, 2021.

