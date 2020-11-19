Address our concerns - Portmore residents

THE PARTIAL collapse of the walls of a major drain in Portmore has caused residents to raise serious concerns for their safety.

The drain connects Gregory Park and runs through Waterford along Adair Drive, then to a section of Portsmouth and to the sea in Portmore. Of great concern also is a section of the drain wall to the side of the Waterford High School that has severed the chain-link fence that separates the school’s playing field from the drain.

According to the residents, the severity of the problem is even more pronounced because of recent crocodiles sighting in the area since the heavy rains recently, which contributed to the collapse.

The residents are fearful that if the rains continue and nothing is done to rehabilitate the drain walls, there will be further breakaways that could imperil their houses, and pose grave danger to their children from encroaching reptiles.

“This is very, very dangerous for us right now, because there is nothing to stop the crocodiles from coming up from the drain on children playing,” said Dunstan Keene, a resident of Waterford.

“Right now, we have been calling on the politicians to do something about this terrible situation. Councillor Douglas who represents us said the council don’t have the money to do the work,” he added.

Anthony Wright, a resident of the community, also emphasised the dangers that residents are faced with if the problem is left unresolved.

“This is a big danger to the community because if we continue to get the rainfall, eventually all the sidewalks will break away. Right now, it doesn’t matter who, the problem must be dealt with,” he said.

EASY PREY

Wright said he is concerned for the children who could be easy prey for crocodiles.

But while principal of the Waterford High School, Constance Curriah, is aware of the dangers posed to the school, she was not prepared to comment on the situation except to say that she has written to the Ministry of Education, the member of parliament and the councillor about the problem and is awaiting their responses.

Councillor for the Waterford division, Fenley Douglas, was more candid in pointing to the imminent danger that the community, as well as the school, is faced with if classes resume before the rehabilitation of the drain is carried out.

“With reports of recent sighting of crocodiles coming up out of the drain, I am extremely concerned about the safety of our children and residents,” he said.

“Adair Drive road has been eroded from beneath the surface as a result of flooding that contributed to the destruction of the retaining walls. The over 160 houses along this stretch are in danger of collapsing if there should be more rains,” he continued.

Douglas said preliminary estimates by the council show that it will take millions of dollars to carry out the repairs, and the mayor has indicated to him that the council simply cannot afford it.

He is making a public cry to the National Works Agency, the Ministry of Local Government and the member of parliament for the area, Robert Miller, to respond to the crisis with alacrity.