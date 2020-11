Lorna Laidley of the Church Services’ CLF Development Fund receives a cheque from Nigel Holness, managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, to benefit their Student Support Programme which provides book vouchers and bursaries for high- school and university students and mentorship programme. Church Services, a registered charity which runs CLF Church, also offers remedial reading programmes for children of high- risk communities and a children’s home in Papine, St Andrew.