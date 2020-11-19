Corporate Hands | Sagicor gifts KPH nurses with lunch bags

From left: Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president, Sagicor Life Jamaica – Individual Life Division, presents a donation of lunch bags to the nursing staff of the Kingston Public Hospital, represented by Diane Buckley-Smith, departmental nurse manager, and Debby-Ann McKenzie-Cooke, deputy director of nursing services. The lunch bags were welcomed by the nurses, who often take prepared meals to work for the long work shifts. The handover was part of a series of thank you treats by Sagicor Life for the nurses, who have been at the heart of the pandemic response in recent months.