Crime consensus committee outlines priorities

The independent body established to look at the country’s crime problem says it is giving priority to strengthening the police’s inspectorate with adequate audit and anti-corruption capabilities.

This is among goals set by the Consensus Monitoring & Oversight Committee, which comprises nonpartisan stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, academia, and the political directorate.

The other areas of priority are:

* Expediting the Appointed Day of Notice (date of ascendancy) for Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

* Approve and gazette the regulations for the Public Bodies Management Accountability Act governing the nomination, selection and appointment of boards of public bodies.

* Assemble a special task force to review the procurement act and to focus on ensuring state resources are not diverted to organised crime or corruption.

The plan was presented at a virtual press conference this morning by committee chairman Lloyd Distant.

The body was established in August with a mandate to, among other things, set goals aimed at mitigating crime and report to the public.

It was indicated today that the areas of focus for the committee include social, community & cultural transformation, JCF transformation, legislations, corruption, justice, correctional services and community renewal and urban planning.

It was further indicated that the committee is working on establishing a secretariat and that it will undertake more frequent updates.

