Five women charged for almost beating teen to death at illegal party

Five women have now been charged in connection to the gruesome beating of 17-year-old Kaylan Dowdie in Barbican, St Andrew.

They were arrested between last week and this week.

Charged are:

* 26-year-old sales representative Crysian Lewis

* 22-year-old waitress Timone Williams

* 28-year-old call centre representative Shakema McLeod

* 45-year-old labourer, Yoland Vassel

* 33-year-old Nadine Aldridge. She is unemployed.

Head of the St Andrew North Police Division, Superintendent Aaron Fletcher, says the five have been charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

He says they will appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on December 2 to answer to the charges.

"They are currently being held in custody and bail would have to be considered by the court," Fletcher told The Gleaner.

The teen was attacked and thrashed by a group of women on Saturday, November 7 at an illegal party in Barbican.

It happened after one became angered by the way in which the teen reported looked at her.

Dowdie, a past student of Papine High School, remains in hospital on a life support machine.

The incident has triggered widespread public outcry.

- Jason Cross

