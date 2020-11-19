Jamaicans urged to participate in push-up challenge for International Men’s Day

Jamaican men and boys are being encouraged to participate in a push-up challenge in today’s observance of International Men’s Day 2020.

The challenge is one of the many activities organised by the Bureau of Gender Affairs under the theme ‘A Man’s Health is a Man’s Wealth’.

Men and boys are challenged to do 19 push-ups in keeping with the day’s theme, to encourage men to maintain healthy lifestyle practices.

“You must do 19 push-ups and then challenge three of your friends to do the same,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe, who was speaking at the International Men’s Day Church Service, held on Sunday, November 15, at the Constant Spring Road Church of God in St Andrew.

He added that the push-ups should be recorded and posted on social media platforms with the hashtags #IMDJA2020, #BGA, #healthylifestyle or #menandhealth.

As part of today’s celebrations, there will be a forum and presentation of the Outstanding Father Award at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event, organised by the bureau, will include presentations on prostate cancer awareness, mental health and wellness, healthy sexual lifestyle practices, and updates on the Young Fathers Jamaica Initiative and the #mentorme2020 Male Mentorship Programme.

The Outstanding Father Award will honour men who are exemplary in their roles as fathers, mentors, and role models.

The event will also include the soft launch of the Exemplary Male Role Models 2021 Calendar.

This is an initiative by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

