JTA president-elect aspirants make their final pitch

Western Bureau:

Winston Smith and Godfrey Drummond, the two candidates vying to become president-elect of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) for the association’s 2021-2022 administrative year, have entered the final furlong of their extended campaign and are both making late pitches to secure their colleagues’ votes.

The JTA president-elect election, which was initially slated for July, will take place by the end of November. Because of the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, some delegates will vote in person while others will vote online.

Smith, who is principal of the Golden Spring Primary School in St Andrew, has likened himself to United States president-elect Joe Biden, and is urging the electors to choose him as their next president-elect based on his vast experience as an educator.

“I encourage you, my colleagues from St Thomas to follow our neighbours in the north, the great United States. They have changed course and have gone back for a person with experience because at this time they need experienced leadership to bring their country together,” Smith said, while addressing Friday’s half-yearly meeting of the St Thomas Parish Association of the JTA, which was held virtually.

“So it is with us in Jamaica and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association. We are going to embark on salary negotiation, so we need experienced negotiators, persons who would have been there and understand what it takes to take home a good salary package for the teachers of Jamaica,” said Smith, a certified negotiator, who has been involved in all benefits negotiated on behalf of teachers since 2009.

However, Drummond, a senior teacher at Petersfield Primary School in Westmoreland, while not blessed with the same level of experience as Smith, still thinks he is the best man for the job and confidently stated that when he becomes the next president of the JTA, he will be a good servant to the teachers of Jamaica.

“If you can use anyone, I ask that you use me,” said Drummond, who also spoke at the St Thomas Parish Association. “I have nothing to lose because I am a regular classroom teacher. I don’t know if you understand the dynamics of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, but we need an overall of 97 Church Street. The ‘Buckie’ master leadership attitudes will have to change.

“That is what we need to change so that the teachers understand that when you vote for Godfrey Drummond, I will not be on my high horse. I will meet with you, represent and negotiate on your behalf so that the classroom and subject teachers are able to benefit from the process,” added Drummond

editorial@gleanerjm.com