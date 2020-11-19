Technical issues delay MOE electronic device initiative

The Ministry of Education is reporting that technical issues have delayed the launch of its initiative to assist needy students procure laptops or tablets.

Applications for the Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme were scheduled to open on Tuesday, but now the Ministry says this has been delayed.

It says the organisation that was engaged to develop the system is working on the technical difficulties and will have the matter addressed as soon as possible.

The ministry says the company has apologised for the setback.

The programme is targeting 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

Successful applications will be provided with a $20,000 voucher to be used towards buying a tablet or laptop from an approved vendor.

Applications should be submitted at oyod.educate.gov.jm.

For more information:

Telephone: 888-EDU-CATE (888-338-2283) or 888-SCH-TIME (888-724-8463)

Email: educate@educate.gov.jm or oyod@moey.gov.jm.

