Two more COVID-19 deaths, 69 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 235.

The deceased are a 53-year-old female and a 63-year-old male, both from Kingston & St Andrew.

One other death is under investigation, pushing that figure to 33.

Meanwhile, there were 69 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 83 years, pushing the total to 10,088 with 4,306 being active.

Of the new cases, 36 are males and 33 are females.

In the meantime, there were 38 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,407.

Some 91 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 22,714 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.