Update | Kingston boy reunited with relatives

The Kingston boy who was on Tuesday found wandering in the Coronation Market has been reunited with relatives.

The child was brought to the Bustamante Hospital for Children by officers from the Darling Street Police Station in Kingston.

He told the police that he was left in the market by his father beside 'Chin'.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency says aunts of the child came forward today.

The child was joyful when he saw them, the agency reported.

However, it says it is investigating the circumstances under which he was left at the Coronation Market in Kingston on Tuesday.

