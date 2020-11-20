63 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatality

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from seven to 87 years, pushing the total to 10,151 with 4,343 being active.

Of the new cases, 30 are males and 33 are females.

No new death was recorded, with the tally remaining at 235.

However, one fatality is under investigation, pushing that figure to 34.

In the meantime, there were 25 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,432.

Some 87 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 20,099 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.