Applications now open for MOE tablet/laptop voucher programme

The portal established by the Government for Jamaicans to apply for financial assistance to buy electronic devices for distance learning is now up and running.

The Ministry of Education says the technical issues that delayed Tuesday’s launch have been resolved.

The Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme is targeting 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

Parents or guardians can apply at oyod.educate.gov.jm.

The deadline is Friday, December 4.

Successful applications will be provided with a $20,000 voucher to be used towards buying a tablet or laptop from an approved vendor.

For more information:

Telephone: 888-338-2283 or 888-724-8463

Email: educate@educate.gov.jm or oyod@moey.gov.jm.

