Kingston man accused of attempting to rob cop freed

Kingston sales clerk 25-year-old Tedroy Reid was on Thursday freed of assault and attempted robbery charges by the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Reid was accused of attempting to rob a policeman.

The policeman had testified that while waiting to board a bus at North Parade in downtown Kingston on October 7, 2015, the accused approached him from behind and demanded his smartphone which he was using.

The policeman further testified that he felt something hard pressing against the right side of his back and came to the conclusion that Reid had a gun or a knife while demands were being made to hand over his phone.

The court was further told that a struggle ensued resulting in the policeman pulling his service pistol which he used to bring the situation under control.

He then arrested Reid and took him to the nearby Central Police Station where he made a report.

At the trial, Reid’s attorney Peter Champagnie Q.C argued that his client did not attempt to rob the policeman but simply tapped him on his back to ask him the time.

Champagnie suggested, in cross-examination to the policeman, that the location where the incident happened was a busy thoroughfare and that he had not heard what his client was asking.

During the course of the trial, it was revealed that Reid neither had a gun nor any other weapon and sought to explain to the police upon his arrest that this was a genuine misunderstanding.

At the end of the trial, the judge found the accused not guilty as a number of doubts were raised in the policeman’s testimony.

