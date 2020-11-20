Pepsi-Cola launches ‘Riddim Mania’ promotion

Pepsi-Cola Jamaica has officially launched its ‘Riddim Promotion’, which will run from November 4 to December 31. The ‘Under The Cap’ (UTC) promotion will give their loyal consumers the chance to win instant prizes valued at $45 million and the opportunity to be entered for the grand prize of a 2020 Hyundai Venue valued at $4.6 million.

The promotion could not have come at a better time when many Jamaicans have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. “This promotion is not just about winning prizes. Yes, we want to reward our loyal consumers. However, we also want to use this promotion as a way to stimulate economic activity, especially for smaller businesses, who can benefit from increased sales to support their recovery from the financial losses suffered during COVID-19,” expressed Commercial Manager Michael Lopez Castillo.

NEW ELEMENT

UTC promotions are not new to Pepsi or the Jamaican gaming landscape. However, Pepsi has added a new element with the use of WhatsApp for consumers to redeem prizes. WhatsApp being the dominant method for mobile communication in Jamaica will not only help consumers to practise safe COVID-19 protocols to redeem prizes but also offers the ease and familiarity of the platform to play Riddim Mania.

To enter, consumers will have to purchase a specially marked gold cap bottle of Pepsi. If a code is revealed under the cap, they will receive one of three responses when they WhatsApp their code to 876-834-4444: Try Again, Instant Prize to be redeemed at Total Service Stations, or an Entry into the Radio Show or Grand Prize Draw.