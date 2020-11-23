COVID delays release of 'Seacole' movie

The movie ‘Seacole’ which is based on Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole is now set to be released next year.

It is a historical drama about the legendary woman who defied discrimination as a nurse to care for British soldiers during the Crimean War from 1853 to 1856.

“Were it not for the virus, this movie would be out now but we continue to work closely with the producer and we hope it will be a blockbuster,” said Lisa Rodrigues, vice chair of the Mary Seacole Trust in London.

She was speaking Monday during a virtual memorial lecture to commemorate the 215th anniversary of the Seacole's birth.

The lecture chronicled the life and legacy of the trailblazer.

“What Mary Seacole did was help people recognise that nursing is about care and support for the dying and also for the living," said Rodriques.

The year 2020 has been designated by the World Health Organisation as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has commended Jamaica's nurses for the work they continue to do in the fight against COVID.

He also said they have contributed significantly to the achievements of the priority areas of the Health Ministry including improved immunisation coverage, sustaining the fight against non-communicable diseases and decreasing infant-child and maternal mortality.

