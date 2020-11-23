Portland businessman assists students with tablets

PORTLAND:

Twenty-two students from various schools in Rio Grande Valley in eastern Portland received tablet computers from businessman Zayne Phillips to assist with their online learning.

Phillips, whose mother is originally from the upper Rio Grande Valley, said that the donation was aimed at providing assistance to needy students who are without a

smartphone, or other devices, to access the Internet for online learning.

“I have always assisted students during the back-to-school period,” Phillips said.

“However, this time around, things are a bit different and a lot more challenging as a result of COVID-19. With the closure of school due to the pandemic, I wanted to see how best I would be able to assist students, especially during this period. So I made the link and did a survey, and my findings was that there are many students living in the Rio Grande Valley, who are without smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

“I reached out to friends and others, who were more than willing to assist, and I was able to come up with 22 tablets. These were distributed to students that are in need of such devices, who also attended schools in the area. I ensured that the distribution was transparent; however, the need is great and I now have to see how best I can source additional tablets,” he said.

Since November 9, the Ministry of Education has allowed reopening of two Portland schools, Moore Town Primary and Tranquility Primary/Basic, as part of a two-week pilot to resume face-to-face classes. However, Tranquility Primary pulled out, citing unpreparedness on their part.

MANY STUDENTS TURNED UP

According to Phillips, when news broke about the distribution of the tablets, dozens of students turned up with their parents, hoping to get a device. He said the technological challenges faced by students and parents in deep rural communities is one that needs to be addressed immediately.

One parent, Shelly-Ann Walker, who spoke to The Gleaner last Thursday, said that many students, including her 10 year old son, have to travel to Port Antonio to access the Internet at the library, as he is also without a smartphone.

“Once the children have a smartphone or a tablet, they can easily access the Internet from neighbours or even by purchasing data. But without such devices, it is a doom and gloom situation for them, and in short order they will be lagging behind in their studies. This is a good initiative on the part of Mr Zayne Phillips, who is really trying to assist the students, “said Walker.

Phillips has plans to assist more students. He said he will be reaching out to friends and families overseas to see what assistance can be provided to the needy students.

“I am passionate about assisting students in their quest for learning. I am hoping, however; that initiatives like this one will be replicated in other communities across Jamaica, as the need is great. After all, education is the only means of alleviating poverty.”