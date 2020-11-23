Trump directs team to cooperate with transition, vows to continue fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — US President Trump has directed his team to cooperate on the transition for President-elect Joe Biden but has vowed to keep up fight.

The General Services Administration (GSA) has formally designated President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election.

The move late Monday allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20.

A letter to Biden from Emily Murphy, the head of GSA, came after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states.

Michigan certified Biden’s victory Monday, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state.

Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of the Biden transition, said in a statement that the decision “is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”

The transition to the Whitehouse

President-elect Joe Biden is building out his administration with several key picks for national security and foreign policy roles, including John Kerry. Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

