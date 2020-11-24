Finance Ministry warns public against fake COVID grant programme

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service says information being circulated on social media platforms that the Government is to provide adults with $1,500 in COVID-19 grants is false.

It is imploring the public not to share the information.

The Ministry notes that all communication about COVID assistance such as its CARE programme is disseminated via official government platforms.

