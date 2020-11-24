Four more COVID-19 deaths, 79 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 243.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, pushing that figure to 30.

Those who have died are:

– A 59-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

– An 89-year-old male from St James.

– A 95-year-old male from Trelawny.

– A 77-year-old female from Westmoreland.

The health ministry says two of the deaths, that of the 95-year-old and the 77-year-old, were previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 79 new cases with ages ranging from two to 93years, pushing the total to 10,422 with 4,465 being active.

Of the new cases, 36 are males and 43 are females.

In the meantime, there were 54 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,572.

Some 79 persons are in hospital with 12 being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 21,522 are at home.

