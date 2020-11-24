JPS customers’ experience revolutionised with new mobile app

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customers can now enjoy a new level of convenience and may not need to leave home or call the customer care centre for almost all JPS functions. This as the new MyJPS mobile app, which was officially launched on November 20, gives customers several options to do business with the energy provider from any mobile device. The app was officially launched at a ceremony held at the JPS Ruthven Road Customer Service Office in St Andrew.

Minister of Energy Daryl Vaz, in addressing the gathering, noted that the development of the App will go a far way in enhancing the JPS customer’s experience. “In a COVID environment, I am pleased that JPS is using the technology to empower customers. Today is truly a day when technology and energy join forces.” Sharing on the local growing trend towards remote business transactions and the use of the Internet, the minister disclosed that as of January 2020, there were 3.28 million mobile connections in Jamaica, equivalent to 111 per cent of the country’s total population.” Vaz also noted that the biggest issue facing the electricity industry is to get the energy cost down, and that he is committed to working to achieve that objective.

Meanwhile, JPS President and CEO Michel Gantois said the JPS has been trying to dramatically improve the conversation it is having with its customers. “We have absorbed all this feedback and taken a hard look at ourselves. Now we must approach you with humility and respect from our side. We want to listen, hear what you have to say, and improve. We want to deserve, step by step, your respect,” he noted emphatically.

A SIMPLE LIFE

The CEO also added that the company is seeking to make life simpler for customers in other ways. “On top of the app, we are looking to make life simpler for you,” he stressed. “We have launched a customer education campaign, explaining various elements of the bill. If this doesn’t help you, let us know and we’ll do a better job,” he promised. He also pointed out that the company has been sending out alerts to customers via text messages and emails to inform them about their usage trends, and took the opportunity to disclose that a new-look bill will be coming in December to further simplify information for customers.

Also speaking at the official public launch of the new software application, JPS Senior Vice-President Ramsay McDonald disclosed that since the app went live at the end of September, approximately 30,000 customers have already downloaded and used it. He also noted that the new development was an indication of the company’s effort to engage customers on the platforms they occupy. He disclosed that last year, 36 per cent of all customer contact took place through traditional channels. This year, as at September, the figure had grown to 45 per cent – a clear indication that customers are changing the way they do business.

Chief Operating Officer Gary Barrow, who walked the minister through the capabilities of the software, also pointed out that the app would be in continuous development, as the teams continued to take feedback on the product to ensure ongoing improvement.

The mobile app allows customers to conduct a wide range of transactions on any mobile device, including opening a new account; closing an account; transferring an account; viewing your bill; paying your bill; querying your bill; paying someone else’s bill; reporting an outage; reporting a streetlight; reporting an accident (broken pole or wire etc). Additionally, smart-meter customers can track their daily, weekly and monthly consumption. The MyJPS mobile app is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.