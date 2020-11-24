Water disruption for sections of Manchester

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is working to restore full operations at its Moravia Treatment Plant in Manchester.

Due to an electrical issue, the plant is currently operating at 50 per cent of its capacity, says the NWC.

As a result, customers served by the plant are experiencing low pressure to no water conditions.

Affected areas include Christiana, Coleyville, Chudleigh, Malton, Mollison, Devon, Farm, Richmond and environs.

The NWC is assuring customers that every effort is being made to restore regular water supply in the shortest time possible.

