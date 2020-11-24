Wray & Nephew $1m for cash-starved Crime Stop

J. Wray & Nephew Ltd (JWN) has responded to a call for assistance from Crime Stop Jamaica, which is administered by the National Crime Prevention Fund, and will provide the entity with $1 million to help in its quest to avoid a shutdown.

Crime Stop had written to Group Managing Director of JWN Jean-Philippe Beyer on October 8 seeking help owing to the limited financial resources coming in due to the downturn in business among sponsors. Jamaica’s oldest registered company and leading wines and spirits producer responded a week later with the positive news.

In the letter to Jean-Philippe, manager, special projects –fund-raising, Prudence Gentles, underscored the importance of private-sector support for the continued operation of Crime Stop, which desperately needs $8 million to stay afloat, of which $3 million has been received already.

“Crime has not taken a break, and tips have continued to come in to the Crime Stop Jamaica’s offices, with calls even being received on those persons breaking the COVID-19 protocols.

From the 419 tips received during the first seven months of 2020, 20 illegal firearms have been taken from the streets, $25.5 million worth of narcotics seized, and $9.2 million worth of property recovered. A total of $2.8 million in rewards has been paid out,” Gentles stated.

“There is no doubt we are all in this together. However, Crime Stop Jamaica continues to require much-needed funding to keep its doors open,” she added.

Jean-Philippe, in response, pledged to continue the warm relation that exists with the two organisations.

“With this rich history, we feel it is our duty to respond to whatever challenge Jamaica is facing and to become a catalyst in the fight to protect ‘Jamaica, land we love’. To this end, we are pleased to commit $1,000,000 towards the continuation of the fight against crime,” Jean-Philippe said.

He continued: “JWN operates in some of the communities which are among the most vulnerable to crime in Jamaica. We have seen first-hand its impact, especially among the children, through the work of the JWN Foundation. “

Crime Stop has for several decades helped to solve various crimes by paying out rewards to

whistle-blowers who provide the police with information that leads to arrests and convictions.