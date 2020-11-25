Forensics, statements collected in Denham Town police shooting probe – INDECOM

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has collected statements and other materials in the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a man and the injury of another in Denham Town last week.

The family of the deceased, 65-year-old taxi driver Harrison Palmer, is demanded answers about the controversial police shooting.

His daughter, Kerry-Ann Palmer, told The Gleaner that her father had gone on a charter job with two young men and that upon entering the community, shots were fired.

Her father was attempting to leave the community with the passengers when the vehicle was met with fire from the police, according to the woman.

The incident happened on Friday, November 20 in the vicinity of Metcalf and Nuttall Streets in the community.

Responding to the concerns, INDECOM today issued a statement outlining that six cops were on patrol when they reportedly heard explosions and saw persons running.

They then reportedly went in the vicinity of the explosions and it is alleged that there was an exchange of gunfire and subsequently two persons were seen in a Nissan AD wagon with gunshot injuries, INDECOM stated.

The third occupant of the vehicle designer was not injured.

The police report that a firearm was recovered from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

INDECOM says all forensic material including the weapons of all concerned cops, the alleged recovered firearm, one hundred and fifty 5.56mm spent casings and nineteen 9mm spent casings were processed, boxed, sealed and will be submitted to the Government forensic laboratory for testing.

Further, the investigative oversight body says all six cops have provided statements to the commission and interviews will be conducted next week.

The commission also says it has received initial accounts from both the non-injured witness and the recovering witness who remains stable in hospital.

Additionally, Jamaica Defence Force soldiers who were in the vicinity of the incident have also been asked to provide statements.

INDECOM says it has been in contact with the family of the injured passenger and also a son of the deceased, who it says is a serving member of the police force.

The commission says it aims to provide timely updates to all family members and will continue to do so, and is urging their assistance in providing information if and when it becomes available to them.

