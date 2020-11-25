Four more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 247.

Those who have died are:

A 78-year-old male from Manchester.

A 54-year-old male from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation.

A 74-year-old female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation.

A 91-year-old male from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation.

Three other deaths are being probed, pushing that figure to 31.

Meanwhile, there were 66 new cases with ages ranging from 11 to 84 years, pushing the total to 10,488 with 4,476 being active.

Of the new cases, 35 are males and 31 are females.

In the meantime, there were 51 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,623.

Some 87 persons are in hospital with 13 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 21,885 are at home.

