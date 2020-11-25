Grange, Bolt remember Maradona

Sports Minister Olivia Grange and Jamaican sprinting star Usain Bolt have paid tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona.

Grange said she was saddened by the news of the Maradona's passing.

"Whether you supported Argentina or not, you have to admit that Diego Maradona was one of the greatest football players the world has ever seen," she said.

The minister described him as a colourful and gifted player who made the game exciting.

"People will recall the ‘hand of God’ controversy and his personal struggle with substance abuse. But I want to focus on his skill that propelled him to make his international debut at age 17," said Grange.

Meanwhile, Bolt took to his social media pages and posted "RIP to legend Maradona."

Maradona, who inspired Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in 1986, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

He was 60.

