Illegal gun seized in St James following shooting

The Barrett Town Police in St James seized a 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition in the community of Vietnam, Barrett Town last night.

It is reported that about 10:20 p.m., a police team was responding to reports of explosions when several men were seen running in different directions.

The area was searched and the firearm was reportedly found on the roof of a stall.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

