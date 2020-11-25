JCC to push business revival in 2021

Business leader Lloyd Distant Jr vowed on Tuesday that the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) would remain vigilant as the voice and conscience of industry as the private sector negotiates the challenges dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic heading into 2021.

Distant, who was returned as president of the chamber for a third consecutive term during its virtual annual general meeting, said that while the coronavirus outbreak had disrupted the JCC’s programme for this year, his organisation would be resolute in charting a more prosperous new year.

“In 2021, our agenda will adjust to focus on marshalling the Jamaican private sector through this period, and with that in mind, we will largely continue along the current priorities of resuscitation of the economy, saving businesses and jobs, and repositioning existing businesses for the opportunities that are created by the pandemic,” he declared.

The JCC would also continue to press for policy and legislative reform for the resuscitation of the economy, which has shed 135,000 jobs and shrunk more than 11 per cent, according to third-quarter projections.

The chamber will also remain steadfast on issues relating to the integrity in the private sector and championing responsible corporate governance and the adoption of ISO 37001 standards.

Distant will be joined on the association’s executive committee by first Vice-president Melanie Subratie (Musson Group); second Vice-president Peter Graham (IGL Limited); third Vice-president Michael McMorris (Victoria Mutual Group); and fourth Vice-president Ian Neita (Yello Media).

Other officers for the 2020-2021 term are honorary treasurer Wilbert Spence (KPMG) and honorary legal counsel Deandra Butler (Samuda & Johnson).

The incoming board of directors is Brian Booth (NCB); Keith Collister (Orbus Technologies); André Gooden (Jamaica Stock Exchange); Cathrine Kennedy (GraceKennedy Ltd); David McBean (Mona School of Business & Management); Martha Miller (National Rums of Jamaica); and Alexander Williams (individual member).

