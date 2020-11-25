NWC plant in St Thomas shutdown due to dislocated pipes, high turbidity

The National Water Commission says high turbidity levels and dislocated pipelines have forced the shutdown of the Port Morant Pumping Station in St Thomas.

This has resulted in water supply disruption to the communities served by the facility.

Customers are being advised that the facility will be re-started as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

In the interim, water will be trucked to the affected areas.

The areas impacted are Chovey Housing Scheme, Port Morant, Harbour Head Road, Nickel Hill and Syle Hut.

