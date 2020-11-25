Rifle and pistol seized by Hunts Bay Police, man arrested

Cops assigned to the Hunts Bay Police today seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition on Tobias Road in Kingston 11.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The police say that about 6:50 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area when a premises was searched and two firearms were seized.

They say they recovered a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition and a WASR rifle with an empty magazine.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigation.

