White Horses to Morant Bay road in St Thomas being blocked by trailer

A section of the White Horses to Morant Bay main road in St Thomas has been blocked to vehicular passage after a trailer crashed along the roadway this morning.

The police report that about 5 o'clock a trailer with a container failed to properly negotiate a corner and crashed into a retaining wall at an area of Junction in White Horses.

The crash has caused a traffic pile-up along the roadway.

Efforts are being made to have the truck removed.

In the meantime, motorists are being rerouted through Hamburg Lane.

The police say no one was injured due to the crash.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

