53 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded one additional COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 248.

The deceased is a 75-year-old male from St James.

Two other deaths are under investigation, pushing that total to 33.

Meanwhile, there were 53 new cases with ages ranging from five to 87years, pushing the total to 10,541 with 4,428 being active.

Of the new cases, 25 are males and 28 are females.

In the meantime, there were 98 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,721.

Some 90 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 21,895 are at home.

