Corporate Hands | Guardian General Insurance gives to cancer society

Representatives of Guardian General Jamaica Limited present a cheque valued at $500,000 to representatives of the Jamaica Cancer Society, Michael Leslie (second left) and Elvy Passley (fourth left). The funds are proceeds from the sale of 400 Queen Guard policies, the general insurance company’s flagship product, between the period November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. For every Queen Guard policy sold, $1,000 was committed to research and development towards cervical cancer. As the company celebrates its one-year anniversary of the product, it will be offering an additional 10 per cent discount on new Queen Guard policies sold for the rest of the year.