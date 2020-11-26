Corporate Hands | VM gives to UHWI COVID-19 Fund

(From left) Dr Hyacinth Harding-Goldson, consultant anaesthetist, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI); Courtney Campbell, president and CEO, Victoria Mutual Group; Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff, UHWI; Judith Forth-Blake, group chief customer and brand officer, Victoria Mutual Group; Kevin Allen, chief executive officer, UHWI; and Helena Thomson Snr., director, Nursing Administration, UHWI, share a happy moment at the official cheque presentation from the Victoria Mutual Group towards the UHWI COVID-19 Fund. The donation of US$19,529 to the UHWI was part of VM’s Members’ Month activities, on November 11.