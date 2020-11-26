Corporate Hands|NCB clears $25 million debt for UWI students

President and chief executive officer, National Commercial Bank Financial Group, Patrick Hylton, hands over a cheque valued at $25 million to Principal of UWI, Mona, Dale Webber, highlighting the continued support for education via the Gratitude Fund. In 2019, Thalia Lyn, NCB Foundation Chairman, and NCB Group CEO, Patrick Hylton, were proud to be honoured by The University of the West Indies with honorary Doctor of Laws degrees. In commemoration of this significant event, they pledged $25 million and created The Gratitude Fund to support graduating students who could not participate in the graduation ceremony due to their outstanding balances. This gift was used to clear the debt of 229 students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.